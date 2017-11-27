Kittle (leg) saw just two targets against the Seahawks on Sunday, grabbing one for 14 yards in a losing effort.

The 49ers' primary tight end returned from a two-week (one game) layoff, but -- like many San Francisco receivers -- was held in check Sunday. C.J. Beathard dealt with heavy pressure all game long, which normally would benefit Kittle's short-to-intermediate routes, but it was actually Carlos Hyde (13 targets) who reaped the benefits of the rookie's dump-off passes. His pedestrian stat line won't send anyone rushing to the waiver wire, but the athletic rookie could enter deep-league territory against a banged-up Bears linebacker corps if Jimmy Garoppolo takes over as the team's starting quarterback next week.