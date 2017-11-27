49ers' George Kittle: Quiet in return
Kittle (leg) saw just two targets against the Seahawks on Sunday, grabbing one for 14 yards in a losing effort.
The 49ers' primary tight end returned from a two-week (one game) layoff, but -- like many San Francisco receivers -- was held in check Sunday. C.J. Beathard dealt with heavy pressure all game long, which normally would benefit Kittle's short-to-intermediate routes, but it was actually Carlos Hyde (13 targets) who reaped the benefits of the rookie's dump-off passes. His pedestrian stat line won't send anyone rushing to the waiver wire, but the athletic rookie could enter deep-league territory against a banged-up Bears linebacker corps if Jimmy Garoppolo takes over as the team's starting quarterback next week.
More News
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...