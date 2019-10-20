49ers' George Kittle: Quiet in win
Kittle caught three of five targets for 38 yards and carried the ball twice for zero yards in Sunday's 9-0 win over Washington.
Both passing games sputtered on a wet afternoon and muddy track, and Kittle's best chance of making a fantasy splash came when he got a carry on a jet sweep at the goal line, only for the tight end to slip when he tried to turn upfield. The 38 receiving yards were a season low for Kittle, and he'll look to rebound in Week 8 against a Panthers defense that's given up the eighth-fewest yards in the league to TEs.
