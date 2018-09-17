Kittle pulled in two of his four targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Lions.

Kittle saw far fewer targets than his impressive Week 1 showing (5-9-90), due in large part to a game script that had the 49ers' chewing clock for the majority of the second half. The 24-year-old was targeted in the endzone for what would have been a 15-yard touchdown in the first quarter, but Lions' safety Quandre Diggs held on to Kittle's jersey and took a holding penalty once he knew he was beat, eliminating what looked to be a sure score. Fellow tight end Garrett Celek ended up converting a red-zone touchdown later in the game, a vulture situation that could become a nuisance at times for Kittle's fantasy owners. That said, the sophomore is still viewed as the top tight end in San Francisco, and he possesses a far-higher offensive ceiling due to a combination of size and speed. Expect Kittle to be more involved in a potential aerial shootout against the Chiefs next week.