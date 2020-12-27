Kittle (foot) recorded four receptions on five targets for 92 yards in Week 16 against the Cardinals.

Kittle was in game action for the first time since Week 8 and returned to lead the team in targets, yards and receptions. The majority of his production came on long receptions, including gains of 27, 24 and 18 yards. His first catch of the day came on a pass short and to the flat, but he made a quick cut and burst up field. The only thing missing from Kittle's effort was a trip to the end zone, though most importantly he appears to be fairly healthy heading into a Week 17 matchup against the Seahawks.