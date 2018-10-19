49ers' George Kittle: Ready to face Rams
Kittle (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Rams, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Despite being nicked up for most of the season, Kittle has yet to actually miss a game. The Rams haven't allowed an opposing tight end to score a touchdown, but they have given up 8.0 yards per target to the position, thanks in large part to a monster outing from Oakland's Jared Cook back in Week 1.
