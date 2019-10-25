49ers' George Kittle: Ready to play

Kittle (groin) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Panthers, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Kittle played through the same groin injury the past two weeks, logging 83 and 95 percent of snaps. He should be fine for his usual role Sunday, but he'll have to contend with a stout Carolina pass defense.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories