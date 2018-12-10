49ers' George Kittle: Record-setting performance in win
Kittle brought in seven of nine targets for 210 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers' 20-14 win over the Broncos on Sunday.
Kittle enjoyed arguably the most spectacular half of football for any tight end in NFL history, and he became the first 49er at his position to ever reach the 1,000-yard mark on the season. Additionally, he fell just five yards short of eclipsing Shannon Sharpe's NFL single-game record for receiving yards by a tight end. The second-year pro notched an 85-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter, putting his game-breaking speed on display downfield. The 25-year-old has seen no fewer than nine targets in any of his last four games, and he'll look to continue his excellent stretch of play against the Seahawks in Week 15.
