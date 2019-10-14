49ers' George Kittle: Records 103 receiving yards

Kittle caught all eight of his targets for 103 yards during Sunday's 20-7 win over the Rams.

Kittle led the team in targets, catches, and receiving yards while topping the 100-yard mark for the first time this season. His long gain of 45 yards was also his longest of the campaign and he's now somewhat quietly on pace to exceed 1,000 for the season after a slow start by his standards. Kittle still has just one touchdown to his name after five contests, but that could change in next Sunday's road matchup against a poor Redskins team.