Kittle pulled in all three of his targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 41-17 win over the Bengals.

Kittle saw his usage take a big hit in this one, as Jimmy Garoppolo looked to his wideouts and running backs for production in a blowout win. The 25-year-old still posted decent yardage, most of which came on a big 36-yard gain in which the tight end stiff armed through two defenders before being brought down. Kittle remains a high-upside tight end due to his tremendous athleticism, but if the rest of the 49ers' offensive units continue to click like they did Sunday, then they may not need to lean heavily on their star tight end as much. It is also worth noting that Kittle had two touchdowns called back on penalties Week 1, so he remains one of the team's better red-zone options, despite having zero touchdowns through two games.