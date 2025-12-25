Kittle (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's injury report, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Kittle now has gone down as a DNP on both the 49ers' practice reports since he left Monday's win at Indianapolis in the third quarter due to a left ankle injury and wasn't able to return. He's reportedly dealing with a mid-to-low ankle sprain, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, and Kittle has one more chance to mix into drills Friday before San Francisco potentially makes a ruling on his status for Sunday's game against the Bears. Jake Tonges would be the favorite to step into a pass-catching role among the team's remaining tight ends if Kittle is inhibited or sidelined Week 17.