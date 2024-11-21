Kittle (hamstring) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Kittle maintained his activity level for a second day in a row and in a fourth straight session going back to last week due to hamstring irritation that sidelined him for this past Sunday's loss to the Seahawks. No matter, he relayed to David Lombardi of SFStandard.com on Wednesday that he intends to return to action Sunday in Green Bay. The 49ers can confirm as much Friday when they post their final injury report of the week, but a decision also could come down to about 90 minutes before a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.