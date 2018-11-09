Kittle (chest) was a limited participant at Friday's practice, wearing a non-contact jersey for the second straight day, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Kittle reportedly is just dealing with a chest contusion, though it's apparently enough of an issue to impact his practice schedule on a long week following a Thursday game. He nonetheless seems to be on track for Monday's game against the Giants, even if he's once again limited when the Niners practice Saturday. Garrett Celek would be positioned for an expanded pass-catching role if Kittle were to suffer a setback before Monday.