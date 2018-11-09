49ers' George Kittle: Remains limited at practice
Kittle (chest) was a limited participant at Friday's practice, wearing a non-contact jersey for the second straight day, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Kittle reportedly is just dealing with a chest contusion, though it's apparently enough of an issue to impact his practice schedule on a long week following a Thursday game. He nonetheless seems to be on track for Monday's game against the Giants, even if he's once again limited when the Niners practice Saturday. Garrett Celek would be positioned for an expanded pass-catching role if Kittle were to suffer a setback before Monday.
More News
-
49ers' George Kittle: Wears non-contact jersey Thursday•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Limited by chest injury•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Eclipses century mark in Week 9 win•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Makes five catches in loss to Cardinals•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Scores touchdown in loss to Rams•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Ready to face Rams•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, including some streaming...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...