Kittle (Achilles) remained limited in Wednesday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Kyle Shanahan has already indicated Kittle will play in Thursday night's season opener against the Rams in Australia, but the team is monitoring his practice reps. The veteran tight end is coming off a torn Achilles and is expected to see his snaps dialed back some against Los Angeles, though he should remain a staple in the red zone. Kittle is probably more of a TE2 than locked-in TE1 for fantasy in Week 1.