Kittle (groin) has set a goal to be ready for training camp following core muscle surgery this offseason, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Kittle stated he played through the injury for about 10 weeks last season, according to David Lombardi of The Athletic. Although he was hurting, the two-time All-Pro still managed to accumulate 65 receptions on 90 targets for 1,020 yards and six scores. Even if the 49ers opt to err on the side of caution with Kittle when training camp approaches, it would not impact his status as one of the top fantasy options at tight end.