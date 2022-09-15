Kittle (groin) isn't participating in practice Thursday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Since the 49ers began preparing for the start of the regular season last week, Kittle has yet to log any practice reps due to a groin issue, which he picked up during an unofficial session Sept. 5. Though the 28-year-old tight end has suited up in the past while having limited or no practice time beforehand, the 49ers will likely want to see him get on the field in some capacity Friday to feel good about his chances of playing Sunday versus the Seahawks. Tyler Kroft led the 49ers' tight ends in snap share (55 percent) in the Week 1 loss to the Bears and would likely be in line for the start Week 2 if Kittle can't go, though Kroft wouldn't make for an appealing fantasy option in what would likely be a run-heavy San Francisco offense.