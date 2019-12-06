49ers' George Kittle: Removed from injury report

Kittle (knee/ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in New Orleans, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Kittle played through the same injury the past two weeks, logging 79 percent snap share against the Packers and 100 percent snap share against the Ravens. Given the importance of Sunday's game for NFC playoff seeding, the 49ers presumably intend for their star tight end to handle another large workload. Kittle was able to log limited practices throughout the week.