49ers' George Kittle: Reportedly will not play Sunday

Kittle (knee), who is listed as doubtful on the official injury report, will not play Sunday, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Kittle was listed as doubtful last week and did not play, so this is not a surprise. Ross Dwelley drew seven targets and handled a 93 percent snap share in Monday's loss, and Garrett Celek may be ready for a larger role in his second week off the PUP list. The 49ers and Cardinals are scheduled for a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.