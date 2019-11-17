49ers' George Kittle: Reportedly won't play Sunday

Kittle (knee), who is listed as doubtful on the 49ers' official injury report, won't play Sunday against the Cardinals, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Kittle was listed as doubtful ahead of Monday's overtime loss to the Seahawks and didn't play, so it's not a surprise that he'll be due for another absence while retaining the same designation for Week 11. Ross Dwelley, who played 93 percent of the offensive snaps and drew seven targets against the Seahawks, is expected to serve as the primary replacement for Kittle at tight end.