Kittle and the 49ers have reached agreement on a restructured contract, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

This likely has no impact on Kittle's standing or future; it's probably just converting his base salary into bonus money and/or adding void years to clear up 2024 cap space. The 49ers have been tight up against the cap for a few seasons now, consistently in win-now mode with a star-studded roster that includes Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk as playmakers on offense. An extension for Aiyuk could be on the docket this offseason, as he's scheduled to play out 2024 under the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. Kittle, meanwhile, has two years left on his deal.