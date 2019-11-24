49ers' George Kittle: Returning from two-game absence
Kittle (knee/ankle) is listed as active Sunday against the Packers.
Adam Schefter of ESPN revealed Sunday morning that Kittle's ankle issue included a broken bone, which combined with his left knee concern sidelined him the last two games. Although Kittle is back in action, it wouldn't shock if he's more of a decoy or has a cap placed on his snap count by the coaching staff. No matter his workload, though, he's one of the most difficult covers in the NFL, regardless of position, and gets to face a Packers defense that has given up 62.7 yards per game and five touchdowns to tight ends in 10 outings this season.
