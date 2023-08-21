Kittle (groin) was back at practice Monday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Per the report, Kittle didn't fully participate in the session, but the tight end's return to the field Monday was nonetheless encouraging. We suspect that there's a decent chance Kittle won't play in Friday's preseason finale against the Chargers, and if so he'll then turn his focus to avoiding any injury setbacks ahead of Week 1.
