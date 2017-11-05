49ers' George Kittle: Returns to game
Kittle (leg) returned to Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
No. 3 tight end Cole Hikutini went down with a knee injury a few plays after Kittle, so his return was timely. Kittle will slot back into the top tight end role, with rookie C.J. Beathard under center for the 49ers.
