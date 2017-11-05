Kittle (leg) returned to Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

No. 3 tight end Cole Hikutini went down with a knee injury a few plays after Kittle, so his return was timely. Kittle will slot back into the top tight end role, with rookie C.J. Beathard under center for the 49ers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories