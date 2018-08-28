49ers' George Kittle: Returns to practice
Kittle (shoulder) participated in the open portion of Tuesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Kittle kicked off the preseason slate with a separated right shoulder, and while he suffered no additional structural damage, the 49ers have opted to hold him out of their remaining exhibitions. After adding conditioning work to his regimen last Tuesday, he's already participating in practice, unlike teammate Matt Breida, who suffered the same injury in preseason Week 1 but remains committed to working on the side. Kittle is thus a candidate to be ready for most, if not all, of drills once preparation for the regular-season opener begins next Wednesday.
