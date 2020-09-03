Kittle (hamstring) looked healthy Wednesday in his return to practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Kittle was held out of practice for about a week while dealing with some tightness in his hamstring. He'll have plenty of time to prepare for a favorable Week 1 matchup against a Cardinals defense that was roasted by tight ends all throughout last season.
