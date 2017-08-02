Kittle (hamstring) returned to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday, Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Kittle took part in individual drills Wednesday which is a good sign moving forward. There's still no guarantee that Kittle makes the 53-man roster, but as long as he keeps on the field he should have a good chance.

