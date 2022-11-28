Kittle caught three of four targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 13-0 win over New Orleans.

Kittle saw his usage dip back down coming off of his best game of the season against the Cardinals last week (4/84/2). He finished fifth in team targets as head coach Kyle Shanahan struggled to get him the ball, a common trend in an overall down 2022 campaign for the star tight end. Fantasy managers are hoping that Kittle will be more involved in the gameplan against a high-octane Dolphins team on Sunday.