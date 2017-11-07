Kittle (leg) has been ruled out for Week 10's matchup with the Giants, Cam Inman of The Mercury News reports.

Kittle was forced to leave Sunday's loss to the Cardinals with a leg injury, but he promptly returned to action and finished with three receptions (five targets) for 27 yards. The rookie's leg injury appears to be more serious than expected following an early out designation for Week 10. Garrett Celek should receive the start against the Giants on Sunday.