Kittle (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Kittle was expected to be a game-time decision as recently as Friday morning, but the 49ers instead decided to rule him out for a second straight week. The star tight is recovering from a sprained MCL and a bone bruise in his left knee, leaving Jordan Reed and Ross Dwelley to handle most of the snaps at tight end. Kittle will hope to return for a Week 4 home game against the Eagles.