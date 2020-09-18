Kittle (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Earlier this week, coach Kyle Shanahan said Kittle would be held out of practice but then treated as a game-time decision. It isn't clear if the new plan is indicative of a minor setback or merely a matter of the 49ers being cautious. Whatever the case, Jordan Reed and Ross Dwelley are on track to get most of the playing time at tight end, while first-round pick WR Brandon Aiyuk could have a significant role in the passing game in his NFL debut.