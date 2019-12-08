49ers' George Kittle: Rumbles for 67 yards and TD
Kittle (knee/ankle) had six receptions (eight targets) for 67 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 48-46 win over New Orleans.
Kittle was limited participant in practice all week while dealing with lower body injuries, but his status for this important NFC showdown was never in doubt. The well-rounded tight end was asked to stay back and block for the majority of last week's contest against the Ravens -- who blitz more than any defense in the league -- but coach Kyle Shanahan allowed him to eat again on offense this week. The 26-year-old had another signature catch-and-run during the 49ers' final drive where he drug three defenders (while also baiting a facemask penalty) well into field-goal territory to help clinch the battle of NFC titans. Excluding last week's anomaly, Kittle is averaging six receptions and 90.3 yards per game over his last four, which keeps him firmly in the top three of tight end options heading into a Week 15 matchup with Atlanta.
