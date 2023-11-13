Kittle caught three of four targets for 116 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-3 win over the Jaguars.

Kittle set the tone for the second half with a 66-yard touchdown catch in the first minute after halftime to give the 49ers a 20-3 lead. The standout tight end has 265 receiving yards across the two games sandwiching San Francisco's Week 9 bye. Kittle will look to stay hot in Week 11 against the Buccaneers.