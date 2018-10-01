Kittle caught six of his eight targets for 125 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-27 loss to the Chargers.

Kittle was wide open in the middle of the field and had to make just one defender miss on his 82-yard catch-and-run touchdown to bring the 49ers within two of the lead in the third quarter. The 24-year-old paced the team in receptions, targets, and yards on the day and now has at least 79 yeards in three of four games this season. The Iowa product ought to continue to see a large share of the targets with his former college teammate C.J. Beathard now under center, and they'll get their next opportunity at home Week 5 against Arizona.