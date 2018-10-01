49ers' George Kittle: Scores first touchdown of season in loss
Kittle caught six of his eight targets for 125 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-27 loss to the Chargers.
Kittle was wide open in the middle of the field and had to make just one defender miss on his 82-yard catch-and-run touchdown to bring the 49ers within two of the lead in the third quarter. The 24-year-old paced the team in receptions, targets, and yards on the day and now has at least 79 yeards in three of four games this season. The Iowa product ought to continue to see a large share of the targets with his former college teammate C.J. Beathard now under center, and they'll get their next opportunity at home Week 5 against Arizona.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...