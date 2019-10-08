49ers' George Kittle: Scores first touchdown

Kittle caught six of eight targets for 70 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 31-3 win over the Browns. He also rushed once for 18 yards.

Kittle was quiet by his standards through San Francisco's first three games, but turned in his best performance thus far Monday. Along with leading the Niners across the board in receiving, he scored his first touchdown of the campaign on a 22-yard catch to start the third quarter. For good measure, he also added a first-down gain on the ground. On that back of that strong showing, Kittle will now look forward to facing a Rams defense he torched to the tune of 14 receptions for 247 yards and two touchdowns across two meetings last season.