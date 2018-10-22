49ers' George Kittle: Scores touchdown in loss to Rams
Kittle caught five of eight targets for 98 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 39-10 loss to the Rams.
Kittle led the team in targets, catches and receiving yardage, thanks in large part to a long gain of 35 yards. He also got into the end zone for the second time this season on a 10-yard strike in the second quarter. Kittle has emerged as one of the top pass-catching tight ends in the NFL this season and is currently on pace for over 1,200 yards despite catching passes from C.J. Beathard. He'll look to build off this productive outing next Sunday against the Cardinals.
