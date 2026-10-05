Kittle secured four of six targets for 70 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers' 24-14 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Kittle was having an unremarkable day until just before the two-minute warning, when he brought in a tight-end screen from Brock Purdy, turned upfield and raced 56 yards to the end zone to extend what had been a thin 17-14 lead for the 49ers. Kittle finished second in receptions and receiving yards on the afternoon for San Francisco, while also tying for runner-up status in targets. Kittle now has at least 70 receiving yards in three straight games, affording him plenty of momentum heading into a Week 5 road matchup against the Seahawks next Sunday.