Kittle brought in eight of nine targets for 88 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-24 win over the Titans.

Kittle set a new single-game high in receiving yards (88) for 2025 on his second-highest reception total (eight) through nine healthy starts. The star tight end has been efficient with his 54 targets, producing a strong 83.3 percent catch rate so far this season. Kittle's season totals may end up suffering due to missed time to injury, but he remains one of the tight top ends in fantasy when he is on the field.