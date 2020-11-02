Kittle is expected to miss eight weeks with a broken bone in his foot, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The eight-week timeline would have Kittle returning for a Week 17 matchup against the Cardinals, and that's only if the recovery progresses as planned. With injuries ravaging the 49ers' top skill players at every position, the team may not be in playoff contention at that point, in which case Kittle likely wouldn't return to action. Kittle's expected to be placed on injured reserve soon. Ross Dwelley tops the tight end pecking order for now, but Jordan Reed (knee) could return from IR for Thursday's game versus the Packers.