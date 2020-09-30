Kittle (knee) is expected to be a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
After missing two games due to an MCL sprain and a bone bruise in his left knee, Kittle is on the verge of his first uncapped session since sustaining the injuries Week 1. Wednesday's injury report seemingly will clear Kittle of designations as the 49ers prepare for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
