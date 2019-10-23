Play

49ers' George Kittle: Set for limited practice

Kittle (groin) will be limited in Wednesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Kittle entered Sunday's win over Washington nursing a groin injury, so it's likely that Wednesday's limited practice is simply a result of rep management. He managed to play through the issue during the 49ers' last two contests. The tight end's situation will be worth monitoring as Week 8's tilt against the Panthers draws closer.

