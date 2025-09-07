49ers' George Kittle: Set for MRI on hamstring
Kittle (hamstring) will have an MRI within the next 24 hours to determine the severity of his injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Kittle got hurt in the first half of Sunday's 17-13 win over the Seahawks. Jake Tonges stepped up in Kittle's absence, catching the game-winning touchdown pass with 1:34 remaining. Further clarity on a potential recovery timeline for Kittle will come after the MRI. If he sits out against the Saints in Week 2, Kittle will have missed at least one game for a seventh consecutive season.
