Kittle will suit up alongside Brock Purdy and the majority of the 49ers' starters during Saturday's preseason game against the Raiders, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Kittle, Purdy, and the rest of San Francisco's key starters will only play a series (or two at most) Saturday after having sat out the team's preseason opener against the Broncos last week. With RB Christian McCaffrey resting Saturday and Juan Jennings (calf) still working his way back to full health, Kittle and second-year wideout Ricky Pearsall are set to operate the clear top playmakers for the first-team offense versus Las Vegas. The veteran TE is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns and inked a four-year, $76.4 million extension with the 49ers this offseason.