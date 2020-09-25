Kittle (knee) is expected to be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Giants, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 26-year-old was a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday after missing the Week 2 win over the Jets with the sprained MCL and bone bruise in his left knee. Kittle's participation at Friday's practice should provide a better idea of his outlook, but it appears he'll be receiving the questionable tag, assuming he avoids any setbacks.