49ers' George Kittle: Set to practice
Kittle (groin) is slated to participate in Thursday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Thursday's injury report will reveal the extent of Kittle's participation, but even a limited showing would still put the tight end in a decent position for Sunday's game against the Redskins. Though he was termed as a game-time call with the groin issue heading into last weekend, Kittle suited up and finished with a season-high eight receptions for 103 yards in the 49ers' resounding win over the Rams.
