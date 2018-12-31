Kittle caught nine of 14 targets for 149 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Rams and set an NFL single-season record for receiving yards by a tight end with 1,377 yards.

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce broke the previous record earlier in the afternoon, but Kittle's 43-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter allowed him to exceed that mark. The 25-year-old was a breakout performer despite spending most of the season receiving passes from C.J. Beathard and Nick Mullens after Jimmy Garoppolo tore his ACL in Week 3. Kittle ended up with 88 receptions on 136 targets and five touchdowns as he will undoubtedly enter 2019 as one of the top fantasy targets at tight end.