Kittle had seven receptions (nine targets) for 68 yards in Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Seahawks.

Kittle has dealt with multiple lower leg injuries in 2020, so his full participation in an inconsequential Week 17 tilt indicates that he is back at full strength heading into the offseason. The star tight end finishes the campaign with 48 receptions, 634 yards, two scores and a solid 76.2 catch rate in the eight games he participated in. The injury-shortened season could result in the 26-year-old coming at a bit of a discount in next year's drafts, as healthy elite options such as Travis Kelce and Darren Waller should come off the board before him. Kittle should resume contending for the title of top tight end in fantasy if he can stay healthy next year, especially with improved quarterback play in the form of a healthy Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) or an option from outside the organization.