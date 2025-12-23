San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said after Monday's 48-27 win against the Colts that it's too early to know the severity of Kittle's ankle injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Kittle missed all of the fourth quarter and some of the third due to the ankle issue, and the outcome of the contest wasn't certain until late, so it appears there's at least some chance the star tight end will miss next Sunday's game against Chicago. With that said, further evaluation is needed to determine how serious of an issue Kittle is dealing with, and he will likely do everything he can to play next week given that there is a lot at stake for San Francisco against the Bears. Despite his early exit Monday, Kittle did plenty for fantasy managers who started him, amassing 115 yards and a touchdown on seven catches. Jake Tonges was effective as the 49ers' pass-catching tight end following Kittle's departure and would be a viable fantasy asset in Week 17 if Kittle is forced to sit out.