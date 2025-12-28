Kittle (ankle) plans to work out before Sunday night's game against the Bears to determine if he will be able to play versus Chicago, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Kittle is listed as questionable after not practicing all week, and it appears he'll be a true game-time decision for Week 17. Unfortunately for fantasy players, Kittle's status may not be known until inactive are released 90 minutes prior to Sunday night's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. Jake Tonges would be in line for an elevated role in the passing game if Kittle is unable to play.