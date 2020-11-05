The 49ers placed Kittle (foot) on injured reserve Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Kittle's move to IR was fully expected after the tight end was diagnosed Wednesday with a fractured cuboid bone in his foot. The 49ers haven't placed an official timeline on Kittle's return, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Sunday that the 27-year-old could be sidelined for around eight weeks with the injury. With Kittle unlikely to play again until late in the season, the 49ers will rely more heavily on Jordan Reed and Ross Dwelley at tight end.