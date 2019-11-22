49ers' George Kittle: Should be able to play
Kittle (knee/ankle) has a good shot to return for Sunday's game against the Packers, though he's still dealing with significant pain, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. "This week, I think with a normal person, I'd probably make him doubtful," coach Kyle Shanahan said. "But Kittle is different than most people."
The quote from Shanahan is interesting, as it creates optimism for Kittle's availability while also acknowledging that he still isn't healthy. The tight end was a limited practice participant Thursday and Friday, earning a 'questionable' designation on the final injury report after he was 'doubtful' (and didn't end up playing) the past two weeks. An 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff may be nerve-racking for fantasy managers, leaving just two games to choose a tight end from if Kittle is declared inactive. The list of potential replacements is led by 49ers teammate Ross Dwelley, Packers TE Jimmy Graham and Rams TE Gerald Everett, while lower-end options include Nick Boyle and Hayden Hurst from the Ravens or Tyler Higbee from the Rams.
