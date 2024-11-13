Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that he doesn't have much concern about Kittle's (hamstring) status for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, despite the tight end not practicing Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Kittle has tended to a variety of health concerns this season, including hamstring, rib and foot issues. Shanahan has referred to Kittle's current issue as hamstring irritation, but there's an expectation that the tight end will take part in drills Thursday. Kittle's ensuing activity level thus will be of interest as the 49ers continue Week 11 prep.